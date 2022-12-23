Cumming man arrested for injuring his wife

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested a 46-year-old Cumming man on assault and battery charges for allegedly attacking and seriously injuring his wife multiple times over the past two years.
Police reports said the man was arrested after deputies and Cumming Police Officers were told that a woman had been attacked and choked by her husband on Dec. 9. The woman reported this was one of many incidents when she had been attacked by the man, including one incident in which her nose was broken.
Deputies were shown home security camera footage of the most recent incident and were able to corroborate the victim’s account from the footage.
The man was located by authorities Dec. 11 and charged with aggravated assault and battery. He was taken to the Forsyth County Jail, where he was being held without bond.