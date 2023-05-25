Cumming man arrested for firing on motorist

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a Cumming man who allegedly shot another driver in the arm during a road rage incident May 15.
The victim informed deputies around 8 a.m. that he had been shot in the arm by a man who was driving a white passenger car. He said the suspect was driving slowly in the left lane on southbound Ga. 400, and he admitted to having followed too closely and blowing his horn at the suspect.
The suspect allegedly followed the man and began shooting at his truck between exits 13 and 14. The Sheriff’s Office said the bullet shattered the glass of the driver door and pierced the man in the arm.
Deputies reported locating the vehicle and the driver Joshua Kasparek, 31, whose version of events matched the other driver’s. Deputies also learned Kasparek had a family violence order against him that prohibited him from possessing or purchasing a firearm or ammunition.
Kasparek was charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct and violation of a family violence court order. He is being held at the Forsyth County Jail with no bond amount.