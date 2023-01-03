Cumming man arrested following high-speed chase

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. —Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 22-year-old Cumming man who was reportedly clocked at 144 miles per hour in a chase with authorities on Ga. 400.
Sheriff’s Office incident reports said the chase started at about 1 a.m. Dec. 17, when a white sports car was seen traveling at high speeds with its high beams active in the area of Sanders Road in Forsyth County.
When deputies activated their patrol vehicle lights, the car allegedly accelerated away at more than 100 miles per hour and entered Ga. 400 southbound with multiple deputies in pursuit at different points along the highway.
The report said the vehicle was clocked traveling at 144 miles per hour at one point during the chase, which continued for several miles on Ga. 400.
Eventually deputies were able to spike the suspect vehicle’s wheels before it left the highway onto McFarland Parkway and the suspect vehicle was stopped with a PIT maneuver at Tidwell Drive.
The driver said he “blanked out” while driving away and had “freaked out” seeing cops behind him.
The man was charged with felony fleeing, speeding, reckless driving and failure to dim lights. He was transported to the Forsyth County Jail, where he is being held under a $8,000 bond as of press time.