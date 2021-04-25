FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Cumming man shot a neighbor’s donkey along Mockingbird Road and was arrested April 8.

Joshua Steven Croft, 37, was charged with reckless conduct and turned himself in at the Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, Croft was shooting a .22-caliber pistol near his neighbor’s front yard and fatally wounded the donkey. He tried to bury the donkey before deputies were notified.

