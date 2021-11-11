FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Cumming man was arrested Oct. 25 along Union Hill Road following reports he struck a man with his car during an argument.
Bakhtiyer Kaysiyev, 50, was charged with aggravated battery with other weapon. According to deputies, Kaysiyev and the victim had an argument that became physical when Kaysiyev struck the man in the back with his car. He attacked the victim when the man fell to the ground, officers said.
Deputies say Kaysiyev was released from jail on $11,130 bond.
