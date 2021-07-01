FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Cumming man is charged with leading deputies on a high-speed chase June 17, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
A deputy spotted Kyron Tyrone Bell, 22, speeding along Buford Highway at 80 mph in a 45 mph zone, according to the incident report. The deputy attempted to stop the car, but it sped up, fleeing down Buford Highway at speeds of 100 mph.
Deputies later located the car parked beside a dumpster outside a closed business near Vistoria Drive. Bell was arrested and charged with felony fleeing, speeding, reckless driving and failure to have license on person.
