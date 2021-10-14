FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Two Cumming dog owners were arrested Sept. 24 after deputies found two starving canines in their Carriage Court home.
Leyla Kadyrova Russell, 30, and Holden Michael Russell, 26, were both charged with three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. They’ve both been released from jail on bond.
Forsyth County Animal Services on Sept. 23 reported a possible case of animal cruelty to the Sheriff’s Office. A local veterinarian called Animal Services after the pair brought a malnourished dog to their clinic for treatment. The vets reported that the malnourishment was so severe that it caused wounds that left the dog’s bone exposed outside of its body. Veterinarians said the wound showed that the animal had been suffering for a long time. The dog had to be euthanized.
Deputies got a warrant to search the Russell’s home and found two more dogs severely underweight and starving to death. Investigators said the dogs were living in deplorable conditions with no access to food or water.
Animal Services seized both dogs and took them into emergency care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.