FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Cumming man and woman were both arrested Sept. 3 after deputies alleged they used a local landscaping company’s fuel card to make fraudulent purchases.
Jamie McPherson, 40, was charged with five counts of fraudulent use of transaction card. Diana Temples, 39, was charged with transaction card theft, fraudulent use of transaction card and being party to a crime.
Investigators said Temples worked for Upgrade Landscaping and managed the Cumming business’ Wex fleet cards. She turned all the cards in when she left the company but made a copy of one of them. Deputies said she continued using the card to buy gas and McPherson also used the fuel card several times.
