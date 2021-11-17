FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Norcross man remained in jail after he reportedly tried to escape the custody of deputies during an Oct. 21 traffic stop along Ga. 400.
Deputies detained 22-year-old Nigel William Weeks on various charges, including possession of a felony amount of marijuana. Narcotics detectives were on scene conducting interviews when Weeks took off running down Ga. 400 with his hands cuffed behind his back, according to deputies.
Officers captured Weeks behind the Troncalli Chrysler dealership, near a medical building off Deputy Bill Cantrell Memorial Drive.
Weeks was transported to a local hospital for evaluation then jailed on charges of possession, purchase, manufacture, distribution, or sale of controlled substance, weapon receipt possession transferred by convicted felon, improper/erratic change, speeding, possession of firearm or knife during commission of a felony, escape, possession of marijuana over 1 oz., possession of drug-related objects and driving while license suspended or revoked.
He remained behind bars on $63,595 bond, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
