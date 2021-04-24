FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies had a standoff with a gunman in crisis who barricaded himself into his Pierpoint Lane residence April 7.
Officers were dispatched to the house around 4:30 p.m. for an unknown disturbance. The 36-year-old man was reported in distress, intoxicated and threatening to commit suicide, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The man exited his house several times during the standoff aiming a gun at his own head. He fired several gunshots inside the house and outside, striking multiple neighboring townhouses.
SWAT team deputies used a kinetic impact round to disable the man and take him into custody on one of the occasions he came outside armed with his gun. He was taken to Northside Hospital to be evaluated for minor injuries then taken to the Forsyth County Jail.
Deputies charged the man with aggravated assault with a firearm.
