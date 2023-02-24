Credit cards stolen at Avalon restaurant

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A patron of the Barleygarden restaurant at Avalon in Alpharetta had multiple credit cards stolen from her purse while eating at the restaurant Feb. 10, police said.
Alpharetta police said the woman was eating in the restaurant at about 11:30 a.m. with her purse on the back of her chair and was unaware of the theft until her husband called to tell her that multiple charges had been attempted on her account in the Atlanta area.
The woman said her wallet was returned to her purse by the thief after it was stolen but was clearly rifled through by the thief.
Thieves attempted to make a $15,000 purchase at The Real Real store in Buckhead and an $8,500 purchase at the Apple Store in Lenox Mall. Both transactions were declined, and the woman’s cards were immediately canceled, the report said.
From the Apple Store, police were given a description of the suspect, but at the time of the report, the suspect was not identified.