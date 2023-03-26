Craigslist check scam fools Alpharetta man

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police said an Alpharetta man attempting to sell a chair on Craigslist was recently scammed through a check and PayPal scheme.
The man reported to police March 14 he was defrauded after posting a Craigslist ad about a chair for sale for $700 the week before. The man said about 15 minutes after posting the ad, he received a text from a person interested in buying the chair.
The suspect allegedly said they would send a check for the $700 through the mail, plus $50 to hold the chair for a moving company. But when the check arrived, it was actually written out for $2,950. The victim was told he should deposit the check and wire $2,200 through PayPal to the moving company.
The victim followed the directions and noticed nothing amiss until March 13, when his bank contacted him to say his account was overdrawn and the check had bounced.
No suspect was identified at the time of the report.