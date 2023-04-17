Couple suspects plumber may have stolen jewelry

MILTON, Ga. — A Milton couple reported the theft of a wedding ring from their home on Sonata Lane March 27.
The couple told Milton Police they noticed the ring missing that day after a plumber had performed work at their home earlier that day. They said the plumber arrived at 10:30 a.m. and said the work would take him from four to six hours to complete.
The husband left the plumber with his wife and children as he went off to work. When the man returned, he and his wife discovered that her $10,000 diamond ring was missing from the ring box in the master bedroom’s top dresser drawer.
The man said the plumber had been working in the area alone for several hours. The couple also showed police footprints on the carpet leading upstairs because the plumber did not wear shoe covers before stepping onto the light-colored carpet.
The man said he called the plumbing company, but the business would not give him any information on the plumber. He also said he wanted to give the plumber a chance to return the ring.