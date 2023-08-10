Couple reports threat at Alpharetta complex

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police reports said a couple was recently threatened with a firearm at their apartment on Huntington Place in Alpharetta.
Officers responded to the Mansions at Manchester Apartment Complex at about 9 a.m. July 14, after a woman reported a neighbor threatened her and her husband multiple times, including instances where a gun was pointed at them.
Police learned threats against the couple started several months ago, when the neighbor tried to recruit the husband “to do gang stuff with him” and become the man’s “sicario” or hit man. During that incident, the suspect pointed a handgun with a large suppresser at the couple.
Officers found no sign of the suspect at the complex, and he wasn’t identified in the report.