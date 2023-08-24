Couple reports burglary; juveniles listed as suspects

MILTON, Ga. — Police were dispatched to Deer Trail in Milton July 22 on the report of a residential burglary. The victims reported someone had rummaged through their belongings, and money had been taken.
The victims said there were multiple items within the bedroom closet out of place and random items thrown around. They also said they found the side door forced open, but said it was closed when they left the residence earlier that day.
One victim noticed $165 missing from her purse, which she had left on a shelf inside the closet.
Police notified detectives, who processed the scene. Police listed two juveniles as suspects as well as the suspects’ vehicle, associated with a Lawrenceville address.