Couple reports burglary for second time in week

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — For the second time in as many weeks, a Forsyth County couple reported their home on Hightower Circle had been burglarized.
The latest incident occurred May 30, when the husband returned to the residence and noticed the front and side doors were open, and two toolboxes, each valued a $100, were missing. A wash basin, valued at $150, was damaged.
The husband said he and his family had been staying in an extended stay hotel because they were being evicted, the report states. He said he had appealed the eviction to allow his family more time to remove their belongings, which is when the alleged burglaries occurred.
The case is still ongoing.