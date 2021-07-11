ROSWELL, Ga. — A Creekside Way resident reported that a man posing as a detective showed up to his home June 15.
The homeowner told police the suspect was accompanied by a female, and they questioned him and his father. The suspect presented a badge and accused the complainant of stealing a missing dog. He claimed he would return June 18 to follow up on his investigation if the dog was not returned.
The man recorded a video of the interaction. Police said it showed a suited man in his 50s standing in the complainant’s doorway carrying a plastic folder. A woman who appeared to be in her 40s stood with him.
