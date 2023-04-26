Couple pays for pool, left with hole in ground

MILTON, Ga. — A Milton couple, who paid more than $105,000 to have a pool installed in their backyard, filed a fraud report with police April 10.
The woman said the project has been left unfinished for months.
She said construction on the pool had begun, and it appeared to be going well until the company owner and his sub-contractors stopped showing up.
After several failed attempts to contact the owner, the woman found out the owner inquired with the City of Milton for a building permit but had not completed the necessary paperwork. Several contractors also contacted the woman to say they had not been paid for the concrete or fill dirt used on their pool project.
Because a contract was signed and some work was completed, Milton Police said the issue was a civil matter and could not be resolved by police.