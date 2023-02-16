Couple out for dinner return to ransacked home

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A couple who went out for dinner Feb. 4 discovered their home burglarized when they returned.
The victims’ daughter told Johns Creek Police that her parents went out for dinner at 6:20 p.m., came back at around 7:45 p.m. and noticed their home on Bent Tree View had been ransacked and the back door smashed.
The daughter said she went by the home at around 6:45 p.m. to drop off cookies but left because they weren’t home. At the time, she did not notice any damage to the back door. She also said they do not have an alarm system or cameras.
Police cleared the house, and they found that three safes had been opened but did not appear to be damaged.
Most of the drawers on the second and third levels had been opened, the report said, and clothing and other items were strewn about.
Police also inspected the damaged back door and noticed a broken board on the fence that faces Wilson Creek Elementary. Due to the state of the home, the only known item taken was $500 that was on the kitchen counter on the first floor.
The victims were set to make a list of all items taken and to forward it to a Johns Creek detective.