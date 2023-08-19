Couple loses thousands to phony federal agent

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek man reported to police July 25 that he and his wife had received an error message from Microsoft, later found to be a scam.
The victim said a number was provided for them to call, and an individual answered who said there was fraudulent activity on their accounts, according to the police report. After being passed off to several people, they wound up speaking to a person posing as an FBI agent who told the victim he and his wife were being accused of several crimes and advised them to withdraw as much money as they could to “help the government,” the police report said.
The victim told police he then withdrew $20,000 from their bank account and was instructed to deposit it into a bitcoin machine in Lawrenceville. Because the machine was jammed, they deposited the remainder of the money, a total of $19,808, into the bitcoin account through a different machine.
The victims said they have received several calls and texts from unknown numbers since the incident and that they believe they are related.