Couple loses thousands in phony real estate deal

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek couple reported to police June 30 that they had been swindled out of $24,700 after investments made in a fake real estate property in Jasper.
It was reported to police that eight cash investments had been made toward the property – between April 14 and May 27 – a total of $24,700. The cash payments were an initial investment to flip the home and then make a $50,000 profit, but the victims learned too late it was fraud after being notified the real estate agent was not credible.
The victims stated the money invested in bitcoin by the real estate agent had been sent to Turkey.