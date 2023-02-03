Couple face theft charges in shoplifting incidents

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. – Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two suspects in connection with a series of thefts at the Walmart on Browns Bridge Road in late December.
Delveccho Waller, 24, of Gainesville, and Alexis Aldaco, 22, of Lula, face felony charges for stealing nearly $3,000 in merchandise from the store on Dec. 19, 27, 29 and 31.
A third suspect, a 22-year-old Hoschton woman, is also being sought as an accomplice in the thefts.
A loss prevention employee for the store told deputies Jan. 1 that Aldaco, Waller and the third suspect shoplifted items totaling $2,744.63.
Items stolen included food, children’s toys, alcohol and speakers.
The employee said the suspects never purchased anything but would steal merchandise or “get scared and leave.” The employee provided deputies with a Georgia tag number registered to Aldaco.
Security footage of each incident was placed in evidence.
Law enforcement arrested Waller Jan. 18 and Aldaco Jan. 19.