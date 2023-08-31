Couple claims landscaper never completed project

MILTON, Ga. — A Milton woman reported to police Aug. 10 that she and her husband paid a company to complete landscaping and deck renovation in their backyard, but the company never finished the work.
The couple found Ideal Landscape Solutions on Facebook, which estimated the work to cost $146,335. They paid the company $58,534 to begin the project, and the company dropped off large bags of dirt and other materials sometime in July, but they did not hear from them again for some time, the police report said.
The victim contacted the company owner who said the project couldn’t be completed but did not provide a reason. The victim asked if her initial down payment would be returned but did not receive an answer.