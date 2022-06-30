Couple cited for theft, cocaine possession in Dunwoody

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police arrested a couple June 16 after they were reported for shoplifting and allegedly found to be in possession of cocaine.
Police responded to Walmart on Ashford Dunwoody Road in reference to shoplifting. An employee told police the couple had only scanned a few of the items in their cart at the self-checkout before attempting to leave. The doors the couple attempted to exit through were locked, and they then went to the bathrooms.
Police saw the man outside the restroom and detained him. An officer brought the woman out of the restroom to question. The woman said they had a receipt for the merchandise in her purse.
When police checked the woman’s purse for the receipt, they located a plastic bag containing a substance that tested positive for cocaine, multiple used hypodermic needles, a blue grinding device that contained marijuana and a spoon with cocaine residue on it.
While searching the man, police found two knives, a small bag of cocaine, more hypodermic needles and another spoon, according to the report.
James Lang, 34, of Dallas, Georgia, and Megan Huckaby, 33, of Kennesaw, were arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and shoplifting.