Couple cited for identity fraud after deputies locate fake IDs

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested two suspects for alleged identity fraud March 31.
Deputies reported responding to a warrant at a home on Meridian Pass. They reported speaking to neighbors and confirming the suspects live there, and they entered the house and found a fraudulent ID on the counter.
They reported finding suspect Tasheen Dillard, 43, of Cumming in the master bathroom. Dillard said the other suspect Tamar Wynn, 46, of Cumming was on his way home.
Dillard presented deputies with a fraudulent Florida ID card when asked to identify herself, the report states. When they asked her where she got the card, Dillard reportedly told deputies she purchased the ID from a website for around $300.
Dillard and Wynn were charged with felony identity fraud, and Dillard was also charged with misdemeanor giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
Both are being held at the Forsyth County Jail. Wynn’s bond amount is set at $5,520, and Dillard’s bond amount is $5,540.