Couple cited for drugs with intent to distribute

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a couple on drug and weapons charges following a traffic stop April 29.
Sheriff’s deputies reported conducting speed enforcement on southbound Ga. 400 near the Majors and Shiloh roads bridge and observing a Toyota Corolla driving 30 miles over the posted 65 mph speed limit.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop, the report states, and identified the driver as Rontavious Sanders, 29, of Atlanta. Sanders reportedly admitted to smoking marijuana before driving, and deputies determined him to be impaired to the extent that is less than safe to drive.
Sanders refused to take a blood test, the report states, and deputies found a loaded, concealed 9 mm Smith & Wesson M&P handgun in a holster in his waistband. Sanders’ passenger, Dayna Diaz, 35, of Norcross, was also determined to be impaired to the extent that is less than safe to drive.
Deputies reported finding a “sizeable baggie” of cocaine in the center console of the vehicle, empty baggies with suspected drug residue inside, a half bottle of Crown Royal whisky and a blue backpack containing marijuana and psylocibin mushrooms.
Beside the blue backpack was a smaller backpack that contained empty baggies and a loaded LifeCard .22LR pistol, the report states. Diaz confirmed the small backpack was hers.
Sanders was charged with felony possession of cocaine, marijuana and a schedule one substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and misdemeanor driving under the influence of drugs, driving while license suspended, speeding and possession of drug-related objects and an open alcohol container.
Diaz was charged with felony possession of marijuana, cocaine and a schedule one substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, felon in possession of a firearm and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects and an open alcohol container.