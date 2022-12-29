Country club brawl sparked by flirting

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police were dispatched to 1 Saint Ives Country Club Drive Dec. 11 in reference to an in-progress fight.
When police arrived, one woman attacked another woman and was brought to the floor by police and placed in handcuffs. On the opposite side of the bar, a third woman fought with others in the room and was also brought to the floor and placed in handcuffs.
Police could only identify the two women who were placed in cuffs, but all parties in the room were actively punching and pushing others, the police report said.
One of the women said the other woman and her husband started the fight, accusing her of hitting on him.
Because of the logistical issues of transporting all the suspects, they received citations for disorderly conduct.