JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police were called to a Valero gas station along Medlock Bridge Road late Oct. 2 following reports that a shopper had tried to use a counterfeit $20 bill on a purchase.
A clerk inside the gas station’s convenience store said a customer gave him the fake bill to pay for two packs of cigarettes. When the clerk told the customer the bill wasn’t real, he paid with other cash bills that were legitimate. The clerk seized the bill and gave it to police.
Police questioned the customer, who said he owns a Peachtree Corners restaurant and likely got the fake bill from a diner there. He said he wasn’t aware the cash was counterfeit. Police made no arrests.
