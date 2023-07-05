Copper worth $13,000 stolen from work site

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police reports said spools of copper wire worth $13,000 were recently stolen from an Alpharetta construction site.
Officers responded to a construction site on Lakeview Parkway in Alpharetta June 8, after receiving reports that cameras had captured thieves stealing two 500-foot spools of copper wire several days before.
Video footage showed two suspects entering the construction site at about midnight June 4 driving a silver pickup truck and taking the wire from a storage area.
Due to the low quality of the footage, no suspect descriptions were available at the time of the report.
Police determined the suspect vehicle fled the scene traveling south on Haynes Bridge Road, but no other information was available.