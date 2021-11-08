MILTON, Ga. — Police were called to a subdivision under construction along Crossroads Trail on Oct. 19 after suspects reportedly stole copper wiring from two of the lots being built.
The construction supervisor told officers he noticed the missing wires had been cut and removed when he arrived to the work site. He said he thinks the theft occurred sometime over the weekend or late the night of Oct. 18.
There were no surveillance cameras on the site, according to police.
