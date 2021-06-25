FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Copper wiring was cut out of two homes being built along Brannon Heard Lane in the Hadley Estates community June 9.
The superintendent for the construction company told deputies the wire was cut in several places of both homes, which abut one another. Deputies said both homes were under construction and unsecured.
