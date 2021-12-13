Copper theft reported at Sawnee Electric site in Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police were called to a Sawnee Electric substation along Nobel Court on Nov. 23 for reports that someone swiped nearly 200 feet of copper wiring.
Employees at the site noticed ground wire connected to 15 breakers and structures had been cut off and was missing. Police couldn’t pinpoint when the thefts occurred. A training manager estimated that $5,000 worth of copper was stolen from the substation. He told officers it would cost another $10,000 to complete the necessary repairs.
Police found no signs of forced entry and could not locate any suspects.
