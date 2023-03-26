Conyers man charged for possessing drugs, gun

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. —Forsyth County deputies arrested Aderemi Osinowo, 32, of Conyers March 9 after they reported finding packages of marijuana in his vehicle.
Deputies followed Osinowo’s vehicle from Atlanta Highway onto Ga. 400 southbound after Osinowo had cut lanes to merge onto the highway. His registration had returned suspended and with no valid insurance. Deputies then conducted a traffic stop near Majors Road.
Osinowo handed deputies his driver’s license through the rear passenger window, and deputies reported smelling a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Osinowo told deputies he knew that he had insurance, but he did not have a valid insurance card on him.
Deputies informed Osinowo they smelled marijuana. Osinowo reportedly said he had CBD, and that other people smoked in his car. Deputies conducted a probable cause search and reportedly found a Glock handgun under the driver’s seat, as well as two large, sealed packages of marijuana.
Osinowo was charged with misdemeanor driving with suspended registration and failure to maintain insurance, as well as felony possession with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies.