Conyers man arrested for PlayStation 5 theft

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police arrested a Conyers man May 26 after he allegedly stole a PlayStation 5 video game console from a private seller five days earlier.
The seller called police May 21 and told them he had arranged to sell the console to the suspect for $625 through Facebook Marketplace. The two agreed to meet at the Best Buy on Hammond Drive.
When the two met for the exchange, the seller became suspicious when he saw the suspect’s phone was on airplane mode and the payment repeatedly failed to send. He told the suspect to try sending the payment to his mother. Believing the payment had been made, the seller handed over the console to the suspect.
The seller later found the payment had not been made, but he was able to give the suspect’s license plate number to police, who entered the information into the city’s Flock license plate reader database.
Police arrested Malik Welch, 25, of Conyers, on a charge of felony larceny.