FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Smyrna woman was arrested July 7 on Forsyth County charges stemming from an alleged 2017 identity theft.
Cathy Lee Winslow, 51, was picked up from Emanuel Women’s Facility, a medium-security women’s prison in Swainsboro where she’s serving a 15-year sentence from a previous identity fraud conviction.
She was booked into the Forsyth County Jail July 7 on charges of first-degree forgery, identity fraud, fraudulent use of transaction card and fraudulent receipt of goods.
According to deputies, those new charges are connected to a December 2017 incident at the Belk in the Lakeland Plaza shopping mall. Investigators say Winslow used another customer’s Belk credit card to buy $2,198 worth of merchandise.
