Convicted felon arrested for gun possession

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police arrested a Rhode Island man in Alpharetta May 31 after finding a gun in his car while he was prohibited from possessing one.
Police pulled the man over because one of his headlights was out. Police reported smelling the odor of marijuana from the vehicle, and the man said he had smoked in the car earlier but that there was no marijuana currently in the car, according to the report.
Police searched the vehicle and found two “partially smoked marijuana cigarettes” in the car, along with a handgun loaded with 14 rounds on the floorboard of the passenger seat. The man said the gun belonged to his friend.
Police ran the man’s information and found that he had been convicted of felonies in 2003 and 2010 in Rhode Island. Police arrested Justin Barnes, 37, of Newport, Rhode Island, and charged him with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.