FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested a convicted felon for allegedly using a fake driver’s license to steal $3,000 in November 2019.
Heather Ann Gallelli, 48, was arrested Oct. 22 charged with two counts of identity fraud. Deputies jailed her on the charges after extraditing her from the Emanuel Women’s Facility in Swainsboro.
Georgia Department of Corrections records show Gallelli is fresh off a 13-month stint at the prison after a conviction for forgery and identity fraud in Clayton County.
It marked her fifth Georgia prison stint dating back to 2000, DOC records show.
She remains held without bond at the Forsyth County jail for the charges here.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the charges stem from a November 2019 incident when she allegedly obtained a $3,000 cashier’s check on another woman’s bank account. Deputies said she used a forged driver’s license with the victim’s information to cash the check.
The victim’s bank gave deputies a photocopy of the fake ID Gallelli used as well as a picture of the license plate from the vehicle she was driving.
Investigators eventually identified Gallelli as the suspect in the case and learned she was wanted by several other agencies for similar crimes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.