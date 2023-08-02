Construction zone speeding arrest made in Dunwoody

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police reports said a 28-year-old Sandy Springs man was arrested after traveling nearly 100 miles per hour in a Dunwoody construction zone.
Reports said officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of I-285 and North Shallowford Road at about 8:30 a.m. July 5, after a driver was clocked traveling at 98 miles per hour in a construction zone.
When stopped by the officer, the vehicle’s driver said he was driving so fast because he was trying to get to a work meeting and didn’t like being around other vehicles on the highway.
The driver was placed under arrest for speeding in a construction zone, reckless driving a failure to use a turn signal.
He was transported to the DeKalb County Jail without incident.