Construction worker reports attack by crew

ROSWELL, Ga. — A construction worker told police his construction crew assaulted him and the man they work for Feb. 4 after the workers were not paid $1,400 for a job they completed.
He said the construction crew found out the man was at their coworker’s house on Belmont Drive. The construction worker said four men and one woman, all a part of his crew, arrived at the house and immediately started attacking the man who had not paid them.
When the construction worker tried to intervene, he said they attacked him too. Police said the worker had visible injuries to his face.
There were other people at the location who tried to calm the situation, to no success. The construction worker said the tenant of his home came outside with a gun in hand, and his coworkers quickly got back in the car and left.