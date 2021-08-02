FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A construction worker building a home in the Hickory Lakeside subdivision near Pilgrim Mill Road was killed in a work-site accident July 10.
The Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Brian Cook, 49, of Piedmont, South Carolina. Cook was struck by a dump truck after a device on a pump truck pushed him into the road.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Cook was cleaning the pump truck after using it to pump concrete for the home under construction. He set a barrel filled with water at the edge of the roadway so he could clean the piping in the pump truck. Somehow an air pocket from the piping of the concrete pump truck pushed Cook backward, forcing him into the roadway. He was struck by a Ford F750 dump truck.
Forsyth County Fire Department and OSHA are investigating the accident.
