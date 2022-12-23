Construction materials stolen from worksite

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police are investigating the theft of 32 bundles of shingles from a local construction site.
Police said the shingles, valued at $2,500, were stolen overnight from a job site at 315 Hook Street in Alpharetta. The owner and builder of the home discovered the theft Dec. 5 and was told by a neighbor that a suspect vehicle had been spotted committing the theft.
According to a witness, a white Dodge Ram truck was seen backing up to the bundles at the time of the theft.
Witnesses were able to get a partial photo of the truck’s license plate. But no suspect had been identified at the time of the report.