DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police responded to the Taki Steakhouse along Ashford Dunwoody Road on July 28 after a patron attempted to skip out on his bar tab.
Ronald E. Hutt, a 57-year-old Connecticut man, was charged with drunk and disorderly conduct. Police said he ordered $29 worth of alcoholic beverages and tried several times to leave without paying. The bartender stopped him the first time he tried to walk out the front door.
Hutt then tried leaving out of a back door, but it was locked, according to police. When he attempted to walk out of the front door a second time, the same bartender stopped him again and called 911.
When police arrived, they asked Hutt if he could pay his tab. He said no, and the officer arrested him.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.