Company solicitations spark fraud concerns

MILTON, Ga. –– Police were dispatched to a Freemanville Road residence on Dec. 11 to speak with a 50-year-old male regarding fraud.
The victim reported he received a change of address form in the mail on Nov. 25 for a business named Statham Park Inc. The man contacted the U.S. Postal Service about the matter but has not heard back.
He stated that he received solicitation letters from companies offering products for sale to the Statham Park Inc. business.
The victim said he checked the Georgia Secretary of State website and discovered that the person who had registered the company name listed at Williams Branch Drive, in Morganton, Ga. The company was incorporated on Nov. 20.
The police advised the victim to monitor his credit and place a freeze on his credit until the matter can be resolved.
