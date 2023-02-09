Columbus woman faces public indecency charge

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A woman who exposed herself at a Dunwoody strip mall Jan. 21 has been arrested for public indecency.
Police reports said officers were called to 4733 Ashford Dunwoody Road at 11:42 a.m. after reports said a woman had exposed herself in front of a nearby store.
An employee for Cost Plus, who witnessed the incident, told police he stepped outside the store, saw a woman relieving herself in the bushes in full view of the public, and called the police.
Once on scene, police located the suspect, a 28-year-old woman from Columbus, Ga., who said she had just woke up and needed to use the bathroom.
Officers arrested the woman for public indecency and transported her to the DeKalb County Jail.