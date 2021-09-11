DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police arrested a College Park man who reportedly tried to steal someone’s identity to upgrade his phone at a Verizon store along Perimeter Center West on Aug. 24.
Dwight Weiters, 60, was charged with identity fraud, second-degree forgery and giving a false name. One of the workers at the Verizon store told officers that Weiters presented a fake driver’s license with another man’s name. He said he wanted to get a new phone. The clerk sensed that the ID was fake and called the actual account holder. The customer said his identity was recently stolen and someone was stealing money from his bank account. He said the man in the store had no authorization to upgrade a phone on his account.
That prompted the Verizon associate to call 911. Police arrived and found the fake Iicense in Weiters’ wallet along with his actual ID.
