Coach reports threats from friend’s spouse

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta soccer coach told police May 25 that a man was attempting to hire someone to hurt him.
The coach said he had been speaking with and “developed a relationship” with one of his students’ mothers. In April, he said her husband had approached him at Webb Bridge Park and “attempted to swing at him.” The husband missed and walked away, but said “something about hiring people to hurt” the coach, according to the report.
Since the encounter, the coach said he noticed strange people appear at his soccer practices. He said he is still in contact with his students’ mother, who told him she found “suspicious texts to random people” on her husband’s phone. She also found pictures of the coach’s residence and vehicles, according to the report.
The coach would not provide police with the woman’s name. He only requested the incident be documented. Police advised the coach on the procedure to obtain a restraining order and told him to call police if he felt like someone was following him.