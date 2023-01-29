Clothing reported stolen from Plato’s Closet

ROSWELL, Ga. — On Jan. 19, Roswell police responded to a theft at Plato’s Closet, a thrift store on Alpharetta Highway. A store employee told police several totes of clothing had been stolen from a shipping container behind the store overnight.
Security footage showed at 10:43 p.m. Jan. 18, a white minivan pulled up to the shipping container, and an individual began taking the clothing totes from the container and putting them into the minivan.
The employee does not know what items are missing, but said she would compile a list for officers. The case remains open.