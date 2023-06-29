Cleveland man arrested for 2nd shoplifting offense

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a Cleveland man June 2 who is accused of shoplifting from a Cumming Walmart twice in less than a week.
Deputies reported receiving a call from the loss prevention officer at the Walmart on Browns Bridge Road around 5 p.m. June 2. The employee said they wished to file charges against Timothy Cantrell, 52, who allegedly shoplifted two crossbows, bolts, a crossbow center shot and a DC backpack from the store May 23 and 28.
The employee reported the total value of merchandise stolen at $988.47.
Cantrell left the store June 2 before deputies could make contact, the report states, but he returned to the Walmart later and confessed to deputies.
He was charged with one felony and two misdemeanor counts of theft by shoplifting.
Cantrell is being held at the Forsyth County Jail with a $13,480 bond.