Chevy SUV stolen from Roswell car dealership

ROSWELL, Ga. –– Police responded to motor vehicle theft Jan. 14 on Alpharetta Highway. The dealership owner stated a 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe had been stolen from the lot. The vehicle was last seen Jan. 10.
The owner stated he noticed a male walking around the dealership in the past acting suspicious to him, but he was unable to identify the male. The incident was captured on video, and it shows a male, wearing all black and being dropped off in a pickup truck. The suspect walked toward the dealership from Horton Drive and made his way to the Tahoe.
The suspect was then out of the camera’s view. Law enforcement observed the stolen vehicle moving in the back part of the dealership on the video footage.
The owner stated there was no sign of forced entry or broken glass where the vehicle had been parked, and the keys were not missing.
