JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The parent of a Chattahoochee High School student filed a report Aug. 23 of threats his daughter allegedly received from another student.
The man said a female student sent his 16-year-old daughter several text messages on Aug. 18 threatening bodily harm. One of the messages said, “I’m finna to (sic) kill you,” according to police.
Investigators did not know what sparked the tension between the two students. Officers knew the suspect’s name and cell phone number, but had yet to make any arrests.
